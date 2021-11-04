November 4. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 4th of November.

NAMES

– journalist, collector of literary heritage.

Born in Orenburg city, she graduated from the Almaty State Medical Institute (today’s Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University).

Between 1939 and 1987 she worked as a doctor-dermatologist.

Dulatova was an initiator of political and civil rehabilitation of the prominent representatives of Kazakh intelligentsia of the early 20th century.

She published many articles, essays in periodicals.

She contributed to and participation in the works of researchers such as Tomohiko Uyama, Isanbike Validi Togan, Khasan Oraltai, Marat Absemetov, Sabira Imanbayeva, and others. She was the compiler of her father’s works Oyan, Kazakh! (Almaty,1989), two-volume collection of essays (Almaty,1996, 1997), and five-volume collection of essays (Almaty, 2004).

– singer, honored artist of Kazakhstan, statesman, and public figure.

Born in South Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Theatre Studio of the Auezov Kazakh Academic Theatre, Abai Almaty State University.

In 2008 he was Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, 4th convocation, member of the Commission on Social and Cultural development. Since 2011 he has been engaged in his creative activity, expanding his repertoire.

– Chairman of the Board of the Insurance Payments Guarantee Fund.

Born in Tselinograd city, he graduated from the Voznesenskyi Leningrad Financial and Economic Institute, post-graduate courses at the Saint Petersburg State University of Economics.

Prior to taking up his recent post in May 2019 he served as Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kazakhstan Stock Exchange.

– Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, member of the Committee on Social and Cultural Development and Science.

Born in Taldykorgansk region, she graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University, Dzholdasbekov Institute.

She took up her current post in June 2017.