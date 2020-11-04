November 4. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 4th of November.

Journalist and collector of literary heritagewas born in 1915 in Orenburg and passed away in 2013. She was a graduate of the Almaty State Medical Institute and worked in healthcare sphere from 1939 till 1987. She penned Svet istiny book and published it in 1995. In 1999, she released the 2-volume sequel to her first book. Ms Dulatova greatly contributed to literary and historical-ethnographic research in Kazakhstan and abroad.

Well-known singer, Honored Artist of Kazakhstan, statesman and pubic figure





was born in 1961 in South Kazakhstan region. He is a graduate of the theater studio at the Auezov Kazakh Academic Theater and the Abai Almaty State University. He began his career at the Auezov Kazakh Academic Theater, headed the Kazakh Radio, worked at Khabar New Agency, helmed the Republican Corporation Television and Radio of Kazakhstan, the Culture Department of Almaty city. He also was the deputy of Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

Chairman of the Board of Insurance Payments Guarantee Fundwas born in Tselinograd (now Nur-Sultan) in 1962. He is a graduate of the Voznesenskiy Leningrad Finance and Economics Institute in Russia. Throughout his career, Mr. Dzholdasbekov worked at many banks and financial institutions. Prior to taking up his recent post in May 2019 he served as Deputy Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan Stock Exchange JSC.

Deputy of the Kazakh Senate and member of the Sociocultural Development and Science Committeewas born in 1964 in Taldykorgan region (now Almaty region). She is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University and the Dzholdasbekov Institute. She joined the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in June 2017.