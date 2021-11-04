November 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 4th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 4.

EVENTS

1952 – ‘Qazaqstan mugalimi’ (teacher) newspaper dedicated to the achievements in pedagogy, issues and problems related to the reforms in the Kazakh schools is released.

1977 – The Kazakhstan Research Institute of Cardiology (presently known as the Research Institute of Cardiology and Internal Medicine) is founded in Almaty city.

1995 – The unveiling of the 582-km electrified line of the Trans-Asian Railway stretching from the Shu station to the Arys station completes the electrification of the entire railway linking the northern and southern parts of the country.

2000 – The unveiling ceremony of the monument to Kazakh hero Kabanbay installed in the Saryadar area, Rozhdestvenka village (now known as Kabanbay batyr village) in Tselinograd district of Akmola region takes place.

2000 – The Republic of Kazakhstan becomes member of the Commission on Narcotic Drugs.

2012 – The 7-episode documentary ‘Musician’ about the Kazakh violinist Aitkesh Tolganbayev is made.

2015 – The Honorary Consulate of the Slovak Republic is officially inaugurated in Almaty city.

2016 – The first animated film ‘Qazaq eli’ is selected to the official program of the Asian Film Festival held in Barcelona, Spain. It is about the creation of the Kazakh Khanate.

2017 – The Republic of Kazakhstan inks the political declaration consisting of a number of proposals for upgrading the protection of medical and humanitarian personnel in conflict zones, medical infrastructure as well as sharing advanced experiences, investigating and documenting attacks on the persons during the ministerial event on protection of humanitarian and medical personnel held on the margins of the UN Security Council.

2019 – The Constitutional Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan is elected to hold chairmanship of the Association of Asian Constitutional Courts and Equivalent Institutions for two years.

2020 – A two-episode documentary ‘Ulytau. Ulyq ulys’ is released ahead of the celebrations of the 750th anniversary of the Golden Horde. It is called to popularize the sacred places in Ulytau.

2020 – The first alley of volunteers is unveiled at ‘Gulder’ park in Almaty city.