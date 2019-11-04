Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
November 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
4 November 2019, 07:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 4th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 4.

1907 – The first edition of Oral newspaper in Tatar is published in Orenburg.

1977 – The Kazakh Cardiology Research and Development Institute is established in Alma-Ata.

2000 – Kazakhstan joins the Commission on Narcotic Drugs.

2014www.presidentlibrary.kz, the new website of the library of the First President of Kazakhstan is launched.

2016 – The first historic animated film Kazakh Yeli was selected to the official competition program of the Asian Film Festival held in Barcelona.

