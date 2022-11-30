November 30. Today's Birthdays

30 November 2022, 08:00

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 30th of November.

NAMES

(1955) is a doctor of medical sciences, a professor.

Born in Aktobe region is a graduate of the Aktobe Medical Institute.

In 2001-2004 acted as the Kazakh Healthcare Minister. In 2004 was appointed as the rector of the Kazakh State Academy of Medicine.

(1972) is the 1st Vice Minister of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan.

Born in Karaganda region is a graduate of the Karaganda Polytechnic Institute, Civil Protection Academy of the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry.

Has been acting since October 2020.

(1973) is the chairman of the atomic and energy control committee of the Kazakh Energy Ministry.

Born in Pavlodar region is a graduate of the Toraigyrov Pavlodar State University, Bolashak Institute.

Has been appointed to the post in August 2022.

v (1976) is the Deputy Governor of Almaty region.

Born in Almaty region is a graduate of the Kazakh State Agrarian University, Abai Kazakh National Teacher’s Training University, and Duke University.

Has been serving since September 2019.

(1981) is the Uralsk city prosecutor.

He was born in Uralsk and is a graduate of the Academy of the Interior Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Has been serving since September 2019.

(1984) is a field and track athlete, a member of the Olympic team of Kazakhstan, London Olympic Games gold medalist.

Born in Ust Kamenogorsk is a graduate of the Kazakh Sports and Tourism Academy.

(1985) is the deputy CEO of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company JCS.

Born in Almaty is a graduate of the American University in Dubai, Kazakh Law and Humanities University, Kazakh Academy of Transport and Communications, and Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration under the Russian President, MBA.

Has been serving since 2021.