November 30. Today's Birthdays

Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 30th of November.

(1955) is the doctor of medical sciences, professor.

Born in Aktobe region is the graduate of the Aktobe Medical Institute.

In 2001-2004 acted as the Kazakh Healthcare Minister. In 2004 was appointed as the rector of the Kazakh State Academy of Medicine.

(1972) is the 1st Vice Minister of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan.

Born in Karaganda region is the graduate of the Karaganda Polytechnic Institute, Civil Protection Academy of the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry.

Has been acting since last October.

(1973) is the Samruk Energy JSC CEO.

Born in Pavlodar region is the graduate of the Toraigyrov Pavlodar State University, Bolshak Institute.

Has been appointed to the post this May.

(1976) is the Deputy Governor of Almaty region.

Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the Kazakh State Agrarian University, Abai Kazakh National Teacher’s Training University, Duke University.

Has been serving since September 2019.

(1981) is the Uralsk city prosecutor.

He was born in Uralsk.

Has been serving since September 2019.

(1984) is the athlete, field and track athlete, member of the Olympic team of Kazakhstan, London Olympic gold medalist.

Born in Ust Kamenogorks is the graduate of the Kazakh Sports and Tourism Academy.

Yerlan Koishibayev (1985) is the Deputy Governor of Kostanay region.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the American University in Dubai, Kazakh Law and Humanities University, Kazakh Academy of Transport and Communications, and Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration under the Russian President, MBA.

Has been serving since April 2019.