    November 30. Today's Birthdays

    30 November 2020, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 30th of November.

    NAMES

    Ibragim Kulshimbayev (1972) is the 1st Vice Minister of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Karaganda region is the graduate of the Karaganda Polytechnic Institute, Civil Protection Academy of Russian Emergency Situations Ministry.

    Has been acting since October 2020.

    Sungat Yessimkhanov (1973) is the 1st Deputy Governor of Pavlodar region.

    Born in Pavlodar region, is the graduate of the Toraigyrov Pavlodar State University, Bolashak Institute.

    Previously worked as Vice Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan.

    Has been working since February 2020.

    Batyrzhan Baizhumanov (1976) is the Deputy Mayor of Almaty region Governor.

    Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the Kazakh State Agrarian University, Abai Kazakh National Teacher’s Training University, Duke University, the US.

    Has been appointed to the post last September.

    Olga Rypakova (1984) is the sportswoman, field and track athlete, member of the Kazakh Olympic team, gold medalist of London Olympic Games.

    Born in Ust Kamenogorsk is the graduate of the Kazakh Sports and Tourism Academy.

    Yerlan Koishibayev (1985) is the Deputy Governor of Kostanay region.

    Born in Almaty is the graduate of the American University in Dubai, Kazakh Laws and Humanities University, Kazakh Academy of Transport and Communications, Logistics, Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Service under the Russian President, MBA.

    Has been serving since last April.


    Birthdays
