Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

November 30. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
30 November 2020, 08:00
November 30. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 30th of November.

NAMES

photo

Ibragim Kulshimbayev (1972) is the 1st Vice Minister of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan.

Born in Karaganda region is the graduate of the Karaganda Polytechnic Institute, Civil Protection Academy of Russian Emergency Situations Ministry.

Has been acting since October 2020.

photo

Sungat Yessimkhanov (1973) is the 1st Deputy Governor of Pavlodar region.

Born in Pavlodar region, is the graduate of the Toraigyrov Pavlodar State University, Bolashak Institute.

Previously worked as Vice Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan.

Has been working since February 2020.

photo

Batyrzhan Baizhumanov (1976) is the Deputy Mayor of Almaty region Governor.

Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the Kazakh State Agrarian University, Abai Kazakh National Teacher’s Training University, Duke University, the US.

Has been appointed to the post last September.

photo

Olga Rypakova (1984) is the sportswoman, field and track athlete, member of the Kazakh Olympic team, gold medalist of London Olympic Games.

Born in Ust Kamenogorsk is the graduate of the Kazakh Sports and Tourism Academy.

photo

Yerlan Koishibayev (1985) is the Deputy Governor of Kostanay region.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the American University in Dubai, Kazakh Laws and Humanities University, Kazakh Academy of Transport and Communications, Logistics, Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Service under the Russian President, MBA.

Has been serving since last April.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches