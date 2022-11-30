November 30. Kazinform's timeline of major events

30 November 2022, 07:00

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 30th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 30.

DATES

World Pet Day is celebrated on November 30. The day was established to instill responsibility in individuals for all the living in the world, including pets.

The Day of Remembrance for all Victims of Chemical Warfare is marked on November 30. It is an occasion to pay tribute to those who lost their lives or suffered from these heinous weapons.

Computer Security Day occurs every November 30.

EVENTS

1970 – The launch complex of the Bogatyr cross-section is put into operation in Ekibastuz city, Pavlodar region. The cross-section Bagatyr Komir – one of the largest in the world – is a reliable supplier of energy commodities, including to 11 energy stations in Kazakhstan and six in Russia.

1970 – The End of the Ataman film based on the historic events occurred in Kazakhstan in 1920 comes out.

2004 – The solemn ceremony of opening of the Khromtau-Altynsarin railway line for traffic is held at the Arka station, Kostanay region. Then President Nursultan Nazarbayev launched the Barys train from the Arka station, Kostanay region, to Aktau city without leaving the territory of Kazakhstan.

2011 – Almaty city is officially announced the capital of the 28th Winter Universiade 2017.

2012 – The ceremony of passing the torch of the Turkic cultural capital from the Kazakh capital of Astana to the Turkish city of Eskişehir is held.

2014 – Kazakhstani Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov, winner of the 1980 Olympic Games in Greko-Roman wrestling, is named the Best Wrestler of the World.

2014 – Astana Opera soloist Saltanat Akhmetova wins the first place in the Big opera project final held at the Big Hall of the Tchaikovsky Moscow Conservatory.

2016 – The Arbitration Chamber of Kazakhstan is set up.

2017 – Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen wins the Innovative Time Leader prize at Fashion night gala.

2020 – The agreement to create the International Center for the Development of Oil and Gas Engineering is signed.

2021 – A solemn ceremony of opening of a monument to great philosopher, thinker Al-Farabi takes place in the Kazakh capital.