Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    November 30. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    30 November 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 30th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 30.

    EVENTS

    2011 – Almaty is officially announced the capital of the 28th World Winter Olympiad 2017.

    2012 – The capital of Kazakhstan, Astana, hands over a baton of cultural capital of the Turkic world to Turkey’s Eskişehir.

    2014 – 1980 Greco-Roman Wrestling Olympic champion Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov is awarded the title The World’s Best Wrestler.

    2014 – Astana Opera soloist Saltanat Akhmetova takes the first place in the Big Opera project.

    2015 – President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded the Karić Foundation award for contribution to strengthening peace, cooperation and friendship between the people of Kazakhstan and Serbia.

    2015 – 933 postage stamps of Kazakhstan issued since 1992 are on display in Astana.

    2017 – Furmanov Street in Almaty is renamed as the Boulevard of the First President of Kazakhstan –Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    2017 – Dimash Kudaibergen is awarded the Leader of Innovation Time at Fashion night gala awarding ceremony.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    4 Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
    5 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore