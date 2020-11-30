November 30. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 30th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 30.

EVENTS

2011 – Almaty is officially announced the capital of the 28th World Winter Olympiad 2017.

2012 – The capital of Kazakhstan, Astana, hands over a baton of cultural capital of the Turkic world to Turkey’s Eskişehir.

2014 – 1980 Greco-Roman Wrestling Olympic champion Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov is awarded the title The World’s Best Wrestler.

2014 – Astana Opera soloist Saltanat Akhmetova takes the first place in the Big Opera project.

2015 – President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded the Karić Foundation award for contribution to strengthening peace, cooperation and friendship between the people of Kazakhstan and Serbia.

2015 – 933 postage stamps of Kazakhstan issued since 1992 are on display in Astana.

2017 – Furmanov Street in Almaty is renamed as the Boulevard of the First President of Kazakhstan –Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev.

2017 – Dimash Kudaibergen is awarded the Leader of Innovation Time at Fashion night gala awarding ceremony.