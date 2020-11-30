Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

November 30. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
30 November 2020, 07:00
November 30. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 30th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 30.

EVENTS

2011 – Almaty is officially announced the capital of the 28th World Winter Olympiad 2017.

2012 – The capital of Kazakhstan, Astana, hands over a baton of cultural capital of the Turkic world to Turkey’s Eskişehir.

2014 – 1980 Greco-Roman Wrestling Olympic champion Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov is awarded the title The World’s Best Wrestler.

2014 – Astana Opera soloist Saltanat Akhmetova takes the first place in the Big Opera project.

2015 – President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded the Karić Foundation award for contribution to strengthening peace, cooperation and friendship between the people of Kazakhstan and Serbia.

2015 – 933 postage stamps of Kazakhstan issued since 1992 are on display in Astana.

2017 – Furmanov Street in Almaty is renamed as the Boulevard of the First President of Kazakhstan –Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev.

2017 – Dimash Kudaibergen is awarded the Leader of Innovation Time at Fashion night gala awarding ceremony.

History of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev