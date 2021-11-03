Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
November 3. Today's Birthdays

Adlet Seilkhanov
3 November 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 3rd of November.

NAMES

Chokan Valikhanov (1835-1865) – first Kazakh scholar, educator, historian, ethnographer, traveler, and diplomat.

He was born in the Kushmurun stronghold (today’s Semiozernyi district, Kostanay region).

Between 1847 and 1853 he studied at the Omsk Cadet Corpus.

On February 21, 1857, Valikhanov was elected an active member of the Emperor’s Russian Geographical Society during its general assembly.

He was also the first Kazakh painter.

In 1862 Valikhanov became the senior sultan of Atbasarsk district. In the last years of his life Valikhanov was engaged in administrative work joining the Court Reform Commission in the summer of 1863 and collecting information about the liberation movements of people of Eastern Turkestan in 1864.

Bulat Sembinov (1958) – high commander of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, Lieutenant General.

Born in Chimkentsk region, he graduated from the Kyiv Higher Naval Political School, Lenin Military Political Academy.

From 2001 and 2003 he served as the head of the Kazakh Defense Ministry Office. Until 2010 he was Deputy Defense Minister of Kazakhstan.


