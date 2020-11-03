Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    November 3. Today's Birthdays

    3 November 2020, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 3rd of November.

    NAMES

    Shokan Ualikhanov (1835-1865) ( the exact date is unknown) is the first Kazakh scientist, enlightener, historian, ethnographer, traveler and diplomat. He is also the first Kazakh painter.

    Born in today’s Kostanay region is the graduate of the Omsk cadet school.

    Bulat Sembinov (1958) is the representative of the defense establishment of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Chimkent region is the graduate of the Kiev higher naval-political college, Lenin Military and Political Academy.

    Nurlan Nurkenov (1976) is the Deputy Mayor of Nur-Sultan.

    Born in Tselinograd is the graduate of the Seifullin Akmola Agrarian University, National School of Public Policy of Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President, Karaganda Economic University.

    Has been acting since March 2019.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 14. Today's Birthdays
    June 7. Today's Birthdays
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    3 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    4 Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
    5 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region