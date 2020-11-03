Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
November 3. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
3 November 2020, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 3rd of November.

NAMES

photo

Shokan Ualikhanov (1835-1865) ( the exact date is unknown) is the first Kazakh scientist, enlightener, historian, ethnographer, traveler and diplomat. He is also the first Kazakh painter.

Born in today’s Kostanay region is the graduate of the Omsk cadet school.

photo

Bulat Sembinov (1958) is the representative of the defense establishment of Kazakhstan.

Born in Chimkent region is the graduate of the Kiev higher naval-political college, Lenin Military and Political Academy.

photo

Nurlan Nurkenov (1976) is the Deputy Mayor of Nur-Sultan.

Born in Tselinograd is the graduate of the Seifullin Akmola Agrarian University, National School of Public Policy of Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President, Karaganda Economic University.

Has been acting since March 2019.


