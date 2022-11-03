November 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events

3 November 2022, 07:00

3 November 2022, 07:00

November 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 3rd of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 3.

EVENTS

1992 – The city of Istanbul in Türkiye hosts Qurultay (meeting) of the writers of Turkic-speaking countries.

1994 – Republican daily newspaper Zan (Law) is published for the first time in Kazakhstan. The newspaper covers the news of law-enforcement structures, Armed Forces of Kazakhstan etc. Marat Tokashbayev was the first Editor-in-Chief of the newspaper.

2010 - Ekibastuz-based engineering-technical institute receives European Quality award at the Socrates Award Ceremony in Oxford, Great Britain.

2012 – The Principality of Monaco opens its Honorary Consulate in Astana. Prince of Monaco Albert II attends the ceremony

2014 - The Kazakh Engineering and Technology University develops the Kazakh keyboard for iPhone and iPad based on new Apple iOS8 system.

2016 – Satellite images help discover the new geoglyph «Kostanay tetragon» which dates back to some 3,000 years ago. It is an almost invisible rectangle covering a large area. The size of its two long sides is 171 meters and 137 meters.

2017 - The National Center of Manuscripts and Rare Books receives electronic copies of ancient manuscripts gathered under a special programme. The disc contains more than 500,000 manuscripts in the Arabic, Persian and English languages on the history of Arabic culture, literature, grammar studies, Tafsir, Hadith and Fiqh of Koran and genealogy trees. The materials date back from VI-VII to XX centuries.

2019 – Emir Baigazin of Kazakhstan wins Grand Prix of Moscow Premiere International Film Festival for his film Reka (River). The event brought together cinematographers from Kazakhstan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Ukraine, Georgia, Latvia, Estonia, Russia etc.

2020 - Khalyk Arna TV channel is launched in Kazakhstan with the support of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan.

2020 –Astana Hub, the largest Technopark of IT Startups in Central Asia, enters into a memorandum of cooperation with HexGn international research and consulting organization, which implements its programmes in more than 20 countries of the world.