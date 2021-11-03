November 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 3rd of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 3.

EVENTS

1992 – The Turkish city of Istanbul hosts the Kurultai of the Turkic-Speaking Writers.

1994 – Zan (Law) republican weekly newspaper sees the light for the first time in Kazakhstan. Marat Tokashbayev is named as its first Editor-in-Chief.

2010 – The Ekibastuz Engineering and Technical Institute is awarded the European Quality Prize at the Socrates Award Ceremony at Oxford in Great Britain.

2012 – The Honorary Consulate of the Principality of Monaco is inaugurated in the Kazakh capital (then – Astana). Prince of Monaco Albert II attends the inauguration ceremony.

2014 – The Kazakh Engineering and Technology University develops the Kazakh keyboard on iPhone and iPad based on new Apple iOS8.

2016 – Satellite images help discover the new geoglyph called the Kostanay tetragon which dates back to some 3,000 years ago.

2017 – E-copies of ancient manuscripts are delivered to Kazakhstan and added to the fund of the National Center of Manuscripts and Rare Books. The disc contains more than 500,000 manuscripts in the Arabic, Persian and English languages on the history of Arabic culture, literature, etc.

2019 – Kazakh director Emir Baigazin’s Reka (The River) wins grand prix of the International Film Festival Moscow Premiere in the Russian capital. Feature films from Kazakhstan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Ukraine, Georgia, Latvia, Estonia, Russia and other countries are screened at the event.

2020 – Khalyq arna TV channel is launched in Kazakhstan with the support of the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kazakhstan.

2020 – Astana Hub, the largest technopark of IT startups in Central Asia, signs the memorandum of cooperation with HexGN functioning in more than 20 countries of the world.



