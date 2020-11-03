Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
November 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
3 November 2020, 07:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 3rd of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 3.

EVENTS

1992 – The Kurultai of the Turkic-speaking Writers takes place in Istanbul, Turkey.

1994 – Zan (Law) republican weekly newspaper is published for the first time in Kazakhstan. Marat Tokashbayev is named as its first editor-in-chief.

2010 – The Ekibastuz Engineering and Technical Institute is awarded the European Quality Prize at the Socrates Award Ceremony, Oxford.

2012 – The Honorary Consulate of the Principality of Monaco is inaugurated in Astana. Prince of Monaco Albert II attends the inauguration ceremony.

2014 – The Kazakh Engineering and Technology University builds the Kazakh keyboard on iPhone and iPad running new Apple iOS8.

2016 – Satellite images help discover the new geoglyph, referred to as the Kostanay tetragon which is dated back to some 3,000 years ago.

2017 – E-copies of ancient manuscripts are delivered to Kazakhstan and added to the fund of the National Center of Manuscripts and Rare Books. The disc contains more than 500,000 manuscripts in Arabic, Persian and English on the history of Arabic, culture, literature, etc.

2019 – Kazakh director Emir Baigazin’s Reka (River) wins grand prix of the International Film Festival Moscow Premiere in the Russia capital. Feature films from Kazakhstan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Ukraine, Georgia, Latvia, Estonia, Russia and other countries are screened at the festival.


