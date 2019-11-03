November 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 1st of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 3.

EVENTS

1992 – The Kurultai of the Turkic-speaking Writers takes place in Istanbul.

2010 – The Ekibastuz Engineering and Technical Institute is awarded the European Quality Prize at the Socrates Award Ceremony, Oxford.

2012 – The Aktau students win gold at the 27th International Scientific Projects and Technologies Olympiad MOSTRATEK held in Brazil.

2012 – The Honorary Consulate of the Principality of Monaco is opened in Astana.

2014 – The Kazakh Engineering and Technology University builds the Kazakh keyboard on iPhone and iPad running new Apple iOS8.

2015 – The 1st UK-Kazakhstan Universities Forum is held in London.

2016 – Satellite images help discover the new geoglyph, referred to as the Kostanay tetragon which is dated back to some 3,000 years ago.

2017 – E-copies of ancient manuscripts arrive in Kazakhstan to replenish the fund of the National Centre of Manuscripts and Rare Books. The disc contains more than 500,000 manuscripts in Arabic, Persian and English on the history of Arabic, culture, literature, etc.