    November 29. Today's Birthdays

    29 November 2022, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 29th of November.

    NAMES


    Muratbai Zholdassbayev (1957)is the member of the Council of Senators at the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan. Born in Dzhambul region is the graduate of the Gorychkin Moscow Institute of Environmental Engineers. Has been working since 2020.

    Bakhyt Sultanov (1971) is the member of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

    Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Kazakh National Technical University, Kazakh State Academy of Management. Has been appointed to the post in October 2022.

    Amirbek Ospanbekov (1982)is the head of the Kazakh President’s Representation to the Parliament of Kazakhstan. Graduated from the Beissenov Karaganda Law Institute, Turan Astana University. Has been serving since February this year.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

