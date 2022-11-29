Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

November 29. Today's Birthdays

29 November 2022, 08:00
November 29. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 29th of November.

NAMES


Muratbai Zholdassbayev (1957)is the member of the Council of Senators at the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan. Born in Dzhambul region is the graduate of the Gorychkin Moscow Institute of Environmental Engineers. Has been working since 2020.

Bakhyt Sultanov (1971) is the member of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Kazakh National Technical University, Kazakh State Academy of Management. Has been appointed to the post in October 2022.

Amirbek Ospanbekov (1982)is the head of the Kazakh President’s Representation to the Parliament of Kazakhstan. Graduated from the Beissenov Karaganda Law Institute, Turan Astana University. Has been serving since February this year.
Теги:
Related news
Kazakhstan-Finland coop deepening discussed in Astana
5,660,997 Kazakhstanis revaccinated against COVID-19
COVID-19: 85 test positive, 987 getting treatment in Kazakhstan
Read also
Kazakh President, Russian PM meet in Moscow
Kazakhstan-Finland coop deepening discussed in Astana
5,660,997 Kazakhstanis revaccinated against COVID-19
COVID-19: 85 test positive, 987 getting treatment in Kazakhstan
Freezing weather persists in Kazakhstan Nov 29
President arrives in France for official visit
Kazakhstan’s role in global movement for nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation discussed in Belgium
Christian Scaroni stays in Astana Qazaqstan Team
News Partner
Popular
1 President appoints Asset Irgaliyev as head of Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms
2 Marat Omarov to helm Competition Protection Agency
3 Kazakhstan and Russia achieved high level of cooperation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
4 New Chairman of Civil Service Agency appointed
5 Ekibastuz TPP accident: Heat supply being restored in 5 social facilities, 17 residential buildings

News