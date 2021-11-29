Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
November 29. Today's Birthdays

Kudrenok Tatyana
29 November 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 29th of November.

Member of the Senators' Council under the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Muratbai ZHOLDASSBAYEV was born in 1957 in Dzhambul region. He is the graduate of the Gorychkin Moscow Institute of Environmental Engineers. Prior to becoming the member of the Senators’ Council in 2020, he was the deputy of the upper chamber of the Parliament of Kazakhstan and the member of the Committee on economic policy, innovation development and entrepreneurship.

Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakhyt SULTANOV was born in 1971 in Almaty. He is the graduate of the Kazakh National Technical University and the Kazakh State Academy of Management. Throughout his career Bakhyt Sultanov held many positions at the ministries of finance and economy and budget planning. Between 2018 and 2019 he served as the akim (mayor) of the Kazakh capital. He was appointed to his recent position in June 2019.
