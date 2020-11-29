Go to the main site
    November 29. Today's Birthdays

    29 November 2020, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 29th of November.

    NAMES

    Muratbai Zholdassbayev (1957) is the deputy of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, member of the economic policy, innovation development and entrepreneurship committee.

    Born in Dzhambul region is the graduate of the Gorychkin Moscow Institute of Environmental Engineers.

    Has been working since October 2014.

    Bakhyt Sultanov (1971) is the Kazakh Trade and Integration Minister.

    Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Kazakh National Technical University, Kazakh State Academy of Management.

    Has been appointed to the post in June 2019.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Birthdays
