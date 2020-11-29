Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

November 29. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
29 November 2020, 08:00
November 29. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 29th of November.

NAMES

photo

Muratbai Zholdassbayev (1957) is the deputy of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, member of the economic policy, innovation development and entrepreneurship committee.

Born in Dzhambul region is the graduate of the Gorychkin Moscow Institute of Environmental Engineers.

Has been working since October 2014.

photo

Bakhyt Sultanov (1971) is the Kazakh Trade and Integration Minister.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Kazakh National Technical University, Kazakh State Academy of Management.

Has been appointed to the post in June 2019.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches