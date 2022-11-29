Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
November 29. Kazinform's timeline of major events

29 November 2022, 07:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 29th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 29.

1985–Alaqai Regional Puppet Theatre opens its doors in Aktobe.

2007– In Madrid, the OSCE Council of Foreign Ministers takes a decision on Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the Organization in 2010.

2010– The first issue of The Astana Times English-language newspaper is published in the Kazakh capital. The edition covers all the aspects of Kazakhstan’s public and economic life, contributing greatly to the country’s favorable image.

2011Kazakhstan Boulevard is unveiled at the intersection of four tourist areas of Türkiye’s Nevşehir province. The boulevard stretches for 8,500 meters.

2013- Kazakhstani schoolgirl Arina Kuznetsova becomes the winner of the international drawing competition held in Hong Kong. Her drawing The Music of the Winds was awarded a special medal and included in the catalogue of the best works. 12,000 young painters from the world’s 52 countries submitted their works for the contest.

2016- The national team of Kazakhstan wins the prestigious LEGO Education Creativity Award at the 2016 World Robot Olympiad in New Delhi, India.

2017– Zarina Primak from the East Kazakhstan region finishes 1st at the World Arm-Wrestling Cup for physically impaired people held in Rumia, Poland.

2020Biz Birgemiz – a unique monument is unveiled in Taraz, Zhambyl region, in honor of doctors, police officers, volunteers, rescuers and militaries, who stood on the frontline of the fight with the coronavirus pandemic. On the top of the monument is shanyrak (upper dome-shaped part of the Kazakh traditional dwelling) surrounded with swallows symbolizing peace and accord.


