November 29. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Kudrenok Tatyana
29 November 2021, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 29th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 29.

EVENTS

1985 – The Alakai Aktobe regional puppet theater opens its doors. All performances are staged in the Kazakh and Russian languages.

2007 – The OSCE Council of Foreign Ministers adopts a decision on Kazakhstan’s OSCE Chairmanship in 2010.

2010 – The 1st issue of The Astana Times newspaper in English is released in Astana (now – Nur-Sultan).

2011 – Kazakhstan Boulevard stretching for 8.5 km is unveiled in Turkey.

2013 – Kazakhstani schoolgirl Arina Kuznetsova wins the international drawing contest in Hong Kong. 12,000 drawings from 52 states of the world were submitted for the contest.

2016 – Kazakhstan’s national team wins the prestigious LEGO Education Creativity Award at the 2016 World Robot Olympiad in New Delhi, India.

2017 – Kazakhstani Zarina Primak from East Kazakhstan region wins the World Arm-Wrestling Cup for physically challenged people in Poland.

2018 – An electronic version of the Anthology of contemporary Kazakh fine arts in the Kazakh, English and Russian languages is created.

2020 – A unique monument ‘Biz birgemiz’ is unveiled in Taraz city to celebrate the people – healthcare workers, policemen, volunteers, and rescuers – who helped fight the coronavirus pandemic.


