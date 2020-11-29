Go to the main site
    November 29. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    29 November 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 29th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 29.

    EVENTS

    1985 – The Alakai Aktobe regional puppet show opens. All performances are staged in Kazakh and Russian.

    2007 – OSCE Council of Foreign Ministers adopts a decision on Kazakhstan’s OSCE Chairmanship in 2010.

    2010 – The 1st edition of The Astana Times newspaper in English is published in Astana.

    2011 – Kazakhstan Boulevard opens in Turkey stretching for 8.5 km.

    2013 – Kazakhstan’s student Arina Kuznetsova wins the international drawing contest in Hong Kong. 12,000 drawings from 52 states of the world were submitted at large.

    2016 – Kazakh team is awarded the prestigious LEGO Education Creativity Award at the World Robot Olympiad-2016 in New Delhi.

    2018 – An electronic version of the Anthology of contemporary Kazakh fine arts in Kazakh, English and Russian.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
