November 29. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 29th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 29.

DATE

International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People

On November 29, 1947, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the resolution (the United Nations Partition Plan for Palestine). Adopting Resolution 32/40 on 2nd December 1977, the UN General Assembly established annual observance of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People on November 29.

EVENTS

2007 - During the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Madrid, the Council makes a decision, according to which, Kazakhstan would assume the OSCE Chairmanship in 2010.

2010 – The first issue of The Astana Times, a Kazakhstani English-language newspaper, was published. The newspaper covers all aspects of the public and economic life in Kazakhstan.

2011 - Kazakhstan Boulevard opened in Nevşehir Province, Turkey. It is 8.5 kilometers long.

2013 - Astana was recognized as «the best city to live in» as a result of the 6th international review of urban practices «The Best City of the CIS and the Eurasian Economic Community».

2016 - At the World Robot Olympiad in New Delhi, India, the Kazakhstan team won the LEGO Education Creativity Award for the most creative and innovative project.

2017 – Rumia city of Poland hosted the World Armwrestling Cup for Disabled. Kazakhstani athlete Zarina Primak from East Kazakhstan region became the champion in the absolute weigh category. Zarina is a double champion of Kazakhstan and Asia.