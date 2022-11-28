Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
November 28. Today's Birthdays

28 November 2022, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 28th of November.

NAMES

Zhumeken Nazhimedenov (1935-1983) – Kazakh poet, writer, translator, author of the Kazakh anthem.

Born in the village of Kashalak, he graduated from the Kazakh State Conservatory.

Zhumeken Nazhimedenov worked as an editor of Zhazushy publishing house, department head of Leninshil zhas, literary consultant of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan, editor of the State Committee for Publishin, and department head of the Mektep publishing house.


Asset Magauov (1972) – vice minister of energy of Kazakhstan.

Born in Guryev region, he graduated from the Gubkin Moscow Institute of Petrochemical and Gas Industry, took an internship at the IMF and ADB in Manila.

He took up his current post in April 2019.




Aikyn Konurov (1972) – deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh parliament, 7th convocation, member of the Committee on Agrarian Issues.

Born in Kokchetav region, he graduated from the Kokshetau State University, Femida Karaganda Law Academy.

He was appointed to his current post in January 2021.


