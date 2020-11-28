Go to the main site
    November 28. Today's Birthdays

    28 November 2020, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 28th of November.

    NAMES

    Zhumeken Nazhimedenov (1935-1983) is the Kazakh poet, writer and translator, author of the Kazakhstani Anthem.

    He was born in Atyrau region. In 1956-1959 studied at the Kazakh State Conservatoires.

    His works were translated and published in many languages. 10 more collections consisting of verses, poems, novels, articles, translations and nine kyuis unpublished during his lifetime went out after his death.

    Asset Magauov (1972) is the Vice Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Guriyev (today’s Aryrau) region is the graduate of the Gubkin Moscow Institute of Petrochemical and Gas Industry.

    Has been acting since last April.

    Aikyn Konurov (1972) is the deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, VI convocation, member of the agrarian committee, chair of People’s Party of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Kokchetav (today’s Akmola) region is the graduate of the Kokshetau State University, Karaganda Law Academy Femida.

    Has been working since March 2016.

    Aidar Arifkhanov (1974) is the chairman of the Baiterek National Management Holding JSC.

    Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Kazakh State Management Academy, Diplomatic Academy of the Kazakh MFA.

    Prior to the appointment worked as deputy chair of the Baiterek National Management Holding JSC (01.2017-12.2017).

    Has been appointed to the post in December 2017.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Birthdays
