November 28. Kazinform's timeline of major events

28 November 2022, 07:00

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 28th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 28.

EVENTS

1934 – The Kazakh Research Institute of Culture is launched.

2011 – The Korean-Kazakh Technological Cooperation Centre is solemnly opened at the Korean Innovation Cluster Foundation in the city of Daejeon, South Korea.

2011 – Kazakhstan receives the ownership of the KazSat-2 space satellite.

2017 – Prominent Kazakh writer, President of the International Anti-Nuclear Movement Nevada-Semey Olzhas Suleimenov is awarded the Order of the Rising Sun for the contribution to the development of friendly relations between Japan and Kazakhstan in the field of nuclear non-proliferation.

2018 – The Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage adds the Book of Dede Korkut to the UNESCO intangible heritage list.

2019 – The 40th UNESCO General Conference adopts a special resolution adding to its calendar of memorable dates for the next year the 1150th anniversary of the great scholar and medieval philosopher Abu Nasr Al-Farabi and 2200th anniversary of the formation of Shymkent city.

2019 – Nur-Sultan city hosts the solemn ceremony of signing the Agreement to start the implementation of the three large-scale EU programs in Central Asia, including «Central Asia Invest», «Promotion of International Trade in Central Asia», and «Development of the Rule of Law in Central Asia».

2020 –The Eurasian Network of Universities is created under the patronage of the International Center for the Rapprochement of Cultures under the auspices of UNESCO in Almaty.

2021 – The film Mukagali by Bulat Kalymbetov received the jury’s prize at the 25th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF).