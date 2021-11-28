November 28. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 28th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 28.

EVENTS

1934 – The Kazakh Research Institute of Culture is founded to integrate and coordinate all research work in the sphere of national culture.

1998 – First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev’s book in English is published by Pilkington Press Limited in the UK.

2000 – The Kazakhstan Club of Philanthropists institutes the annual independent nationwide award ‘Tarlan’ in seven spheres, including literature, music, theater, arts, cinematography, science and more.

2005 – LP by Kazakhstan’s instrumental band ‘Ulytau’ produced in Russia and the U.S. is released in Kazakhstan.

2011 – The Korean-Kazakh Technological Cooperation Center is unveiled at the Korean Innovation Cluster Foundation in the city of Daejeon, the Republic of Korea.

2011 – Ownership of KazSat-2 space satellite is transferred to Kazakhstan.

2012 – A memorable plaque on the grave of Hero of the Soviet Union Zholdybai Nurlybayev is unveiled at the cemetery in Poland.

2017 – Prominent Kazakh writer, President of the International Anti-Nuclear Movement Nevada-Semey Olzhas Suleimenov becomes the recipient of the Order of the Rising Sun for the contribution to the development of friendly relations between Japan and the Republic of Kazakhstan in the field of nuclear non-proliferation.

2017 – Kazakhstani poet Ulzhan Baibossynova is awarded the Order of Arts and Literature of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Kazakhstan at the opening ceremony of the Uly dala yeli international festival in Almaty.

2018 – The Book of ‘Dede Korkut’ is added to the UNESCO intangible heritage list by the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

2019 – The 40th UNESCO General Conference adopts a special resolution adding to its calendar of memorable dates for the next year the 1150th anniversary of the great scholar and medieval philosopher Abu Nasr Al-Farabi and 2200th anniversary of the formation of Shymkent city.

2019 – Nur-Sultan city welcomes the ceremony of signing the Agreement to start the implementation of the three large-scale EU programs in Central Asia, including Central Asia Invest, Promotion of International Trade in Central Asia, and Development of the Rule of Law in Central Asia.

2020 – The Eurasian network of universities in support of culture of knowledge without borders is established under the patronage of the International center for rapprochement of culture under the aegis of UNESCO.



