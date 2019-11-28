November 28. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 28th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 28.

DATES

World Compassion Day

World Compassion Day is an annual observance held on November 28. It was founded in 2012 by Pritish Nandy, an Indian poet, journalist, film producer, media and television personality, politician, and activist. The event is organized by Pritish Nandy International.

World Compassion Day is based on the concept of ahimsa. It means non-violence, non-injury or absence of desire to harm any life forms. Ahimsa originated in Jainism, an Indian religion. It is an important principle in several more religions such as Buddhism, Sikhism, and Hinduism. Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy of non-violence was profoundly influenced by ahimsa. No wonder World Compassion Say (WCD) originated in India.

EVENTS

1998 – The Pilkington Press Limited publishes Nursultan Nazarbayev: My Life, My Times and the Future, a book written by the First President of Kazakhstan, in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

2000 – The Club of Philanthropists of Kazakhstan establishes Tarlan (literally ‘breaking forward' in Kazakh) annual independent national award. The award covered seven fields: literature, music, theater, visual art, moviemaking, science, and education.

2011 - KazSat-2 satellite was transferred to the possession of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The protocol of acceptance of the KazSat-2 space system property rights was approved by Yerkin Shaimagambetov, the Chairman of the Commission and the Board Chairman of Republican Space Communications Center JSC.

2011 - The Korean-Kazakh Technological Cooperation Center opens its doors in the Korea Innovation Cluster Foundation (Daejeon, South Korea).

2017 - One of the most distinguished national decorations in Japan was awarded to Olzhas Suleimenov, the Kazakh poet. Suleimenov is also the founder of the Nevada-Semey international anti-nuclear movement. The award was given for Suleimenov’s work in helping to enhance a relationship between his native country of Kazakhstan and Japan as they both work towards their common goal of disarmament of nuclear weapons and their non-proliferation.

2018 - The epic culture, folk tales and music of the «Kitabi-Dede Gorgud», passed on for centuries by the Oguz Turks, was added to UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The announcement was made during the 13th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage held in Port Louis, the capital of Mauritius. The document on this nomination was jointly presented by Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Kazakhstan.