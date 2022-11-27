Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
November 27. Today's Birthdays

27 November 2022, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 27th of November.

NAMES

Zhumabek Bussurmanov (1950) – famed scholar-lawyer, human rights activist, PhD. Professor, academician of the Academy of Law Sciences of Kazakhstan, one of the first architects of the idea to found the institution of ombudsman in Kazakhstan.

Born in Pavlodar region, he is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.




Madi Atamkulov (1974) – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan To Serbia.

Born in Almaty region, he graduated form the Kazakh National Technical University, received his master’s degree from the Kazakh Presidential Public Administration Academy.,

He took up his current post in July 2021.


