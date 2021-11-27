Go to the main site
    November 27. Today's Birthdays

    27 November 2021, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 27th of November.

    NAMES

    Zhumabek Bussurmanov (1950) is the director of the litigation and legal, investments projects research institute of the Academy of Justice at the Kazakh Supreme Court.

    Born in Pavlodar region is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

    Has been serving since 2017.


    Amandyk Moldashev (1963) is the member of the Auditing Commission of Nur-Sultan.

    Born in North Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Tselinograd Financial and Economic School, Alma-Ata Institute of National Economy, Kozybayev North Kazakhstan State University.

    Has been acting since March 2019.


    Madi Atamkulov (1974) is the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Serbia.

    Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the Kazakh National Technical University, Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President.

    Has been working since July this year.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan Birthdays
