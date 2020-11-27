Go to the main site
    November 27. Today's Birthdays

    27 November 2020, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 27th of November.

    NAMES

    Zhumabek Busurmanov (1950) is the director of the Scientific research institute of judicial and legal innovation projects of Academy of Justice at the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Pavlodar region is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

    Prior to the appointment served as head of the theory and history of state and law, constitutional law department of the law faculty, Gumilyov Eurasian National University.

    Has been acting since 2017.

    Eugeniy Kozlov (1960) is the deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, VI convocation, member of the legislation and judicial-legal reform.

    Born in East Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Tashkent secondary specialized school of militia of the USSR Interior Ministry, Karaganda Higher School of Interior Ministry.

    Prior to the appointment served as the judge of the East Kazakhstan regional court (2008-2016).

    Has been working since March 2016.

    Madi Atamkulov (1974) is the chief of the Presidential Protocol.

    Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the Kazakh National Technical University, Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President.

    Previously worked as deputy chief of staff of the Kazakh Senate (2014-2015).

    Has been appointed to the post in October 2015.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Birthdays
