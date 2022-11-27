Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
November 27. Kazinform's timeline of major events

27 November 2022, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 27th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 27.

EVENTS

1963 – The Mukhtar Auezov House-Museum today’s scientific and cultural center Auezov House is opened in Almaty city. It is the house where the writer lived between 1951 and 1961 as well as completed the Path of Abai epic.

1992 – The Museum of prominent Kazakh poet, writer, and translator Mukagali Makatayev is opened in the village of Karasaz, Narynkol district, Almaty region.

2007 – Kazakhstan joins the International Union of Judicial Officers as an associate member during the ceremony held in Paris.

2009 – The Islamic Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization declares the city of Almaty as the city of Islamic Culture of 2015.

2012 – The State Commission responsible for the preparation for and holding of the EXPO 2017 International Exhibition is set up.

2015 – The International Turkic Academy receives an observer status in ISESCO.

2015 – Almaty city holds a presentation of the type one eco-labeling program ECOTANBA – the first and only system of voluntary certification of environment-friendly products, services, and processes in Kazakhstan.

2018 – The International News Agency Kazinform and Astana TV channel make a documentary series Unique Kazakhstan.

2020 – The Ulbolsyn film by Adilkhan Yerzhanov is named the Best Asian Film and honored with the NETPAC Award at the 24th Tallinn Film Festival.


