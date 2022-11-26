November 26. Today's Birthdays

Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 26th of November.

NAMES

Baurzhan Mukhamedzhanov (1960) is an Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Georgia.

Born in Zhambyl region is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

He was appointed to his recent post in May 2018.













Umbetbai Magzumov (1961) is a deputy head of the public service and personnel policy of the Presidential Administration.

He graduated from the Tselinograd Agricultural Institute.

Has been serving since December 2019.













Yerken Dautbayev (1964) is a director general, chairman of the board of the national center for medical products expertise.

Born in Karaganda region is a graduate of the Karaganda State Medical Institute, Central Asian University, International Business Academy.

Has been working since October 2020.









Tolezhan Barlybayev (1970) is an Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Slovak Republic.

Born in Temirtau city is a graduate of the Moscow Russian State Humanitarian University, Diplomatic Institute of the Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President.

Has been serving since March 2022.









Yerbol Karashukeev (1976) is a Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Economics and Law Institute of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

Has been appointed in September 2021.



