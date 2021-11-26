November 26. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 26th of November.

NAMES

– Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Georgia.

The Zhambyl region native graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University.

He was appointed to his recent post in May 2018.

– Deputy Head of the Public Service and Personnel Policy of the Administration of the Kazakh President.

He graduated from the Tselinograd Agricultural Institute.

He took up his current post in December 2019.

- Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Montenegro.

Born in Temirtau city, he graduated from the Moscow Russian State Humanitarian University, completed advanced training at the Diplomacy Institute of the Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President, executive course at the London Economics School.

– Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, gained his master’s degree from the Economics and Law Institute of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

He took up his current post in September 2021.

– judge of the specialized inter-district court of investigation of Nur-Sultan city.

Born in Kyzylorda city, he graduated from the Kazakh State Law Academy.

He was appointed to his recent post in July 2020.