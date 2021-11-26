Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

November 26. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
26 November 2021, 08:00
November 26. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 26th of November.

NAMES

photo

Baurzhan Mukhamedzhanov (1960) – Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Georgia.

The Zhambyl region native graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University.

He was appointed to his recent post in May 2018.

photo

Umbetbai Magzumov (1961) – Deputy Head of the Public Service and Personnel Policy of the Administration of the Kazakh President.

He graduated from the Tselinograd Agricultural Institute.

He took up his current post in December 2019.

photo

Tolezhan Barlybayev (1970) - Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Montenegro.

Born in Temirtau city, he graduated from the Moscow Russian State Humanitarian University, completed advanced training at the Diplomacy Institute of the Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President, executive course at the London Economics School.

photo

Yerbol Karashukeev (1976) – Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, gained his master’s degree from the Economics and Law Institute of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

He took up his current post in September 2021.

photo

Almat Babatov (1979) – judge of the specialized inter-district court of investigation of Nur-Sultan city.

Born in Kyzylorda city, he graduated from the Kazakh State Law Academy.

He was appointed to his recent post in July 2020.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022