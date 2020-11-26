November 26. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 26th of November.

NAMES

Mayor of Semei citywas born in 1957 in East Kazakhstan region. He graduated from the Kazakh Polytechnic Institute and the Kazakh State Law Academy. Mr. Salimov began his public service career in 1996 and served as the akim (mayor) of Ridder town, deputy akim (governor) of East Kazakhstan region, and akim (head) of Zyryanovsk district of East Kazakhstan region. He took up his recent post in June 2015.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Georgiawas born in 1960 in Zhambyl region. He is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. Throughout his professional career, he served in the Presidential Administration, worked as Minister of Justice, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Internal Affairs, senator, governor of Mangistau region. He was Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Lithuania and Latvia. He was designated to his recent post in May 2018.

Deputy Head of the Public Service and Personnel Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1961. He graduated from the Tselinograd Agricultural Institute. He joined the Presidential Administration in 2016 and took up the recent post in December 2019.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Croatia with concurrent accreditation to Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegrowas in 1970 in the town of Temirtau in Karaganda region. He is a graduate of the Russian and British universities. Throughout his diplomatic career, he served in Kazakhstan’s foreign missions in Ukraine and Poland. He took up his recent post in 2017.

Chairman of the Management Board of KazAgro Holding JSCwas born in 1976 in Almaty region. He is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. Throughout his professional career he held posts at the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Finance, various Kazakhstani banks and holdings. He was appointed to his recent post in April 2019.

Judge of the specialized interdistrict examining court of Nur-Sultan citywas born in 1979 in Kyzylorda city. He is a graduate of the Kazakh State Law Academy. He worked at Kazakhstani courts throughout his entire career. He was designated to his recent post in July 2020.