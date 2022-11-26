November 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 26th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 26.

DATES

International Information Day is observed each year on November 26 since 1994. The day was established by the International Informatization Academy.

International Shoemaker Day is observed on November 26 by professionals working in shoe design or repair.

EVENTS

1993 - The statue to Tole bi who greatly contributed to the unification of the three Kazakh zhuzes is unveiled in Tole bi district, South Kazakhstan region.

1997 – Grazhdanskaya Street in Almaty city is named after the Kazakh literary scholar, statesman, PhD, prof, translator Muslim Bazarbayev. He studied the works of Shakarim Qudayberdiuli, translated the works of Ivan Turgenev into Kazakh.

2005 – The famous Kazakh band Ulytau releases its first album «Zhumyr kylysh».

2013 – Kazakhstan establishes the Culture and Art Worker Day and the Labor Day.

2017 –Zhalgas Taikenov goes down in history as the first Kazakhstani to win the Paracanoe Asian Championships held in Thailand after beating the Iranian in the KL-3 200m in the final.

2019 – Semey native Bolat Kabzhanov wins the 1st IPCA Open Individual Chess Championship for the Disabled taken place in Torrevieja, Spain.

2021 – A presentation of the book «Great composer of the Turkic world» devoted to the 160th anniversary of the great Kazakh composer, Dombra player, people’s artist of the Kazakh SSR Dina Nurpeisova takes place at the Astrakhan regional cultural center named after Kurmangazy.