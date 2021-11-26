Go to the main site
    November 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    26 November 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 26th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 26.

    EVENTS

    1924 – The first edition of Ontustik Kazakhstan newspaper, founded by well-known Sultanbek Kozhanov and Turar Ryskulov, goes out.

    1993 – The monument to Tole Bi unveils in South Kazakhstan.

    1997 – One of the streets in Almaty is named after professor, translator Muslim Bazarbayev, whose works are devoted to peculiarities of Kazakh literature, and literary studied problems.

    2005 – Kazakhstani Ulytau Group releases its first album Zhumyr Kylysh.

    2003 – Kazakhstan established the Labour Day and Day of Workers of Art and Culture.

    2017 – Kazakh Zhalgas Taikenov, 21, wins a gold medal at the Asian Paracanoe Championship.

    2019 – Kazakh Bolat Kabzhanov takes top honors at the international chess champinship for people with disabilities in Spain.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
