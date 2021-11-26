Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

November 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
26 November 2021, 07:00
November 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 26th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 26.

EVENTS

1924 – The first edition of Ontustik Kazakhstan newspaper, founded by well-known Sultanbek Kozhanov and Turar Ryskulov, goes out.

1993 – The monument to Tole Bi unveils in South Kazakhstan.

1997 – One of the streets in Almaty is named after professor, translator Muslim Bazarbayev, whose works are devoted to peculiarities of Kazakh literature, and literary studied problems.

2005 – Kazakhstani Ulytau Group releases its first album Zhumyr Kylysh.

2003 – Kazakhstan established the Labour Day and Day of Workers of Art and Culture.

2017 – Kazakh Zhalgas Taikenov, 21, wins a gold medal at the Asian Paracanoe Championship.

2019 – Kazakh Bolat Kabzhanov takes top honors at the international chess champinship for people with disabilities in Spain.


History of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev