Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    November 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    26 November 2019, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 26th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 26.

    EVENTS 1993 - Tole Bi monument unveiled in Tolebi district, South Kazakhstan region. 2005 - Kazakhstan's Ulytau group releases its first album Zhumyr Kylysh. 2012 - Supreme Mufti of Kazakhstan Absattar Hadji Derbisali issues a new book in the U.S. «Islam, Religion of Peace and Creation in English. 2013 – Day of Creative community and Labour Day were established in Kazakhstan.

    2017 – A 21-year old Kazakhstani Paralympic canoeist Zhalgas Taikenov claimed gold at the Open Asian Cup in Uzbekistan.

    2018 - A cancellation ceremony of the postage stamp titled «The Membership of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the UN Security Council« of «Commemorative and anniversary dates« takes place in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    History of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 11. Today’s Birthdays
    June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    Bodies of three workers killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    4 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    5 Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies