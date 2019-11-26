November 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 26th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 26.

EVENTS 1993 - Tole Bi monument unveiled in Tolebi district, South Kazakhstan region. 2005 - Kazakhstan's Ulytau group releases its first album Zhumyr Kylysh. 2012 - Supreme Mufti of Kazakhstan Absattar Hadji Derbisali issues a new book in the U.S. «Islam, Religion of Peace and Creation in English. 2013 – Day of Creative community and Labour Day were established in Kazakhstan.

2017 – A 21-year old Kazakhstani Paralympic canoeist Zhalgas Taikenov claimed gold at the Open Asian Cup in Uzbekistan.

2018 - A cancellation ceremony of the postage stamp titled «The Membership of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the UN Security Council« of «Commemorative and anniversary dates« takes place in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.