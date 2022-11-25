Go to the main site
    November 25. Today's Birthdays

    25 November 2022, 08:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 25th of November.

    NAMES

    Myrzhakyp Dulatov (1885-1935) – Kazakh poet, writer, one of the leaders of the Alash Orda government and national liberation movement of Kazakhstan.

    He was born in the village of No1, Sarykopinskaya volost, Torgay oblast and uyezd.

    Dulatov founded the nation’s first Hunger Relief Fund. In 1917, he became one of the organizers of the First All-Kazakh Congress in Orenburg the first Kazakh political party Alash was forming.

    Myrzhakyp Dulatov was recognized as the pioneer of modern Kazakh literature and one of the leaders of the national and liberation movement.

    Nurlan Onzhanov (1960) – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Germany.

    Born in Taldy-Kurgan region, he graduated from the Humboldt University of Berlin, completed his post graduate studies at the Thorez Moscow State Institute of Foreign Languages.

    He took up his current post in June 2022.

    Kanat Nurov (1967) – deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, 7th convocation, member of the Committee on Finance and Budget.

    Born in Almaty city, he is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University, International Law Institute in Washington D.C, Maastricht School of Management in the Netherlands, and the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration.

    He was appointed to his current post in January 2021.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Birthdays
