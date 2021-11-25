November 25. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 25th of November.

NAMES

Myrzhakyp Dulatov (1885-1935) is the Kazakh poet, writer, one of the leaders of the Alash Orda government and national liberation movement of Kazakhstan.

Born in Torgai region is the graduate of the State Russian-Kazakh School. He became a rural teacher.

In 1916 he founded the first in the history of people the fund to help hungry people. In 1917 he became one of the founders of the 1st All-Kazakh Congress ion Orenburg, where the first Kazakh political party Alash was formed in fact.

In 1988 he was posthumously rehabilitated. He was recognized the pioneer of the modern Kazakh literature and one of the leaders of the national liberation movement.

Nurlan Onzhanov (1960) is the head of the Office of the President of Kazakhstan.

Born in Taldy-Korgan region (today’s Almaty region) is the graduate of the Humboldt University, postgraduate education at Thorez Moscow State Institute of Foreign Languages.

Prior to the appointment served as the Assistant to the President of Kazakhstan (2014-2019).

Has been acting since March 2019.

Yessengazy Imangaliyev (1961) is the chairman of the children’s rights protection committee of the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry.

Born in Semipalatinsk region (today’s East Kazakhstan) is the graduate of the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute, Leningrad State University.

Has been appointed to the post July 2020.

Kanat Nurov (1967) is the deputy of the Kazakh Majilis, VII convocation, member of the finance and budget committee.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State University, Washington International Law, Institute of Maastricht School of Management, Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration.

Has been appointed to the post this January.



