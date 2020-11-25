Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

November 25. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
25 November 2020, 08:00
November 25. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 25th of November.

NAMES


photo

Myrzhakyp Dulatov (1885-1935) is the Kazakh poet, writers, one of the leaders of Alash Orda government and national-liberation movement of Kazakhstan.

Born in Turgai region is the graduate of the state Russian-Kazakh school.

In 1916 he founded the first in the history of people the fund to help hungry people. In 1917 he became one of the founders of the 1st All-Kazakh Congress ion Orenburg, where the first Kazakh political party Alash was formed in fact.

In 1988 he was posthumously rehabilitated. He was recognized the pioneer of the modern Kazakh literature and one of the leaders of the national liberation movement.

photo

Nurlan Onzhanov (1960) is the head of the Office of the President of Kazakhstan.

Born in Taldy-Korgan region (today’s Almaty) is the graduate of the Humboldt University, postgraduate education at Thorez Moscow State Institute of Foreign Languages.

Prior to the appointment served as the Assistant to the President of Kazakhstan (2014-2019).

Has been acting since last March.

photo

Yessengazy Imangaliyev (1961) is the chair of the children’s rights protection committee of the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry.

Born in Semipalatinsk region (today’s East Kazakhstan) is the graduate of the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute, Leningrad State University.

Has been appointed to the post this July.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches