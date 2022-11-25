November 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 25th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 25.

The International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Womendesignated by the United Nations General Assembly in December 1999 is observed on November 25. Its objective is to raise awareness of violence against women and girls around the world.

The Old Turkic Script Revival Day

On November 25, 1893 Danish linguist, polyglot Vilhelm Thomsen had deciphered the Old Turkic script and made a special discovery in the world of science. That was a day when a new chapter opened in the history of Turkology. That discovery allowed Turkologists to completely translate the Turkic written monuments. Later, in the twentieth century scholars from Turkic countries such as Turkish, Kazakh, Azerbaijani, Uzbek, Tatar and other researchers joined them.

The Department on Altaistics, Turkology and Mongolistics of the International Turkic Academy studies and translates the ancient Turkic inscriptions. The Academy awards researchers for a significant contribution to the development of Turkology the Vilhelm Thomsen Medal, with 23 people already received it.

1893 - Danish linguist, polyglot Vilhelm Thomsen deciphers the Old Turkic script and makes a special discovery in the world of science.

1916 – The first issue of Alash newspaper is published in Semipalatinsk.

1926 – The Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party decides to build the Turkestan-Siberian Railway (Turksib).

2006 – The first Congress of the Union of Scholars of Kazakhstan takes place in Almaty city.

2009 – The National Scientific Laboratory of Collective Use of Information and Space Technologies is set up.

2010 – Baq.kz news agency is founded.

2015 – Kazakhstan joins the trade and economic cooperation agreement between the Islamic Cooperation Organization Member States.

2016 – The Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Lithuania is established in Pavlodar city.

2017 – Kazakhstani Zhansaya Abdumalik wins the World Junior and Girls Under 20 Chess Championship-2017 in Tarvisio, Italy.

2019 – The Kazakh film «The girl and the sea» by Azizzhan Zairov and Mukhmed Mamyrbekov wins the Best Film award in the Panorama section and the film Aruakh (Spirit) by Khuat Akhmetov is awarded the Best Script prize at the Asian Film Festival Barcelona in Spain.

2020 – The international scientific video conference takes place as part of the celebrations of the 1,150th anniversary of scholar and thinker Abu Nasr Al Farabi in Kuala Lumpur.

2021 –The archosaur fossil is found in the core in Atyrau region.