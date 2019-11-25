Go to the main site
    November 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    25 November 2019, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 25th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 25.

    EVENTS

    2006 – The I Congress of Scientists of Kazakhstan dedicated to ecology and rational use of natural resources is held in Almaty.

    2011 – A unique exhibition of only one item – Abai’s manuscript is organized by the Central State Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Almaty.

    2013 – A memorial plaque in memory of prominent statesman and public figure of Kazakhstan Fazyl Karibzhanov is installed in Almaty.

    2015 – Kazakhstan joins the Agreement on Trade and Economic Cooperation between the OIC member states.

    2016 – Paralympic medalist Zulfiya Gabidullina wins the Altyn Adam award in the Parathlete of the Year nomination at the annual Altyn Adam Awards ceremony.

    2016 – Honorary Consulate of Lithuania opens doors in Pavlodar.

    2017 – Kazakhstani chess player Zhansaya Abdumalik wins the World Junior and Girls Under 20 Chess Championship 2017 in Italy.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    History of Kazakhstan
