November 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 25th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 25.

EVENTS

2006 – The I Congress of Scientists of Kazakhstan dedicated to ecology and rational use of natural resources is held in Almaty.

2011 – A unique exhibition of only one item – Abai’s manuscript is organized by the Central State Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Almaty.

2013 – A memorial plaque in memory of prominent statesman and public figure of Kazakhstan Fazyl Karibzhanov is installed in Almaty.

2015 – Kazakhstan joins the Agreement on Trade and Economic Cooperation between the OIC member states.

2016 – Paralympic medalist Zulfiya Gabidullina wins the Altyn Adam award in the Parathlete of the Year nomination at the annual Altyn Adam Awards ceremony.

2016 – Honorary Consulate of Lithuania opens doors in Pavlodar.

2017 – Kazakhstani chess player Zhansaya Abdumalik wins the World Junior and Girls Under 20 Chess Championship 2017 in Italy.