Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

November 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
25 November 2019, 07:00
November 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 25th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 25.

EVENTS

2006 – The I Congress of Scientists of Kazakhstan dedicated to ecology and rational use of natural resources is held in Almaty.

2011 – A unique exhibition of only one item – Abai’s manuscript is organized by the Central State Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Almaty.

2013 – A memorial plaque in memory of prominent statesman and public figure of Kazakhstan Fazyl Karibzhanov is installed in Almaty.

2015 – Kazakhstan joins the Agreement on Trade and Economic Cooperation between the OIC member states.

2016 – Paralympic medalist Zulfiya Gabidullina wins the Altyn Adam award in the Parathlete of the Year nomination at the annual Altyn Adam Awards ceremony.

2016 – Honorary Consulate of Lithuania opens doors in Pavlodar.

2017 – Kazakhstani chess player Zhansaya Abdumalik wins the World Junior and Girls Under 20 Chess Championship 2017 in Italy.

History of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev